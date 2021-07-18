Letter to the editor: Where are the chicken places? By LYNN ECKERT Jul 18, 2021 Jul 18, 2021 Updated 22 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As I see new fast-food eateries come to town I, like most, I would imagine, am thrilled. The big question is: Why we do not have any fast-food chicken eateries??Just curious. — Lynn Eckert Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Eatery Fast-food Chicken Catering Come Town Imagine Place Recommended for you This Week's e-Edition Subscribe Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesClaudia Rae Blodget, 1952-2021Pen in Hand: Stu Etherton: the longtime caretaker of Tehachapi Mountain ParkEmily Ann Bohl, 2000 - 2021Nation's power(walking) couple take golds at Olympic TrialsLocal Craft Beer: Come on in for a cold oneTehachaPod covers power shutoffs, grid hardening in TehachapiBarbara B, Mason, 1943-2021Scarlett Stephenie Sweeney, Feb. 4, 2015 - June 22, 2021Called a crucial figure in the growth of the United Farm Workers, Ben Maddock dies at 87Fredrick Lee Hamilton, 1938-2021 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
