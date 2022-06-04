As we all know, this year is an election year. And locally we have Tehachapi City council districts 1, 4, and 5 up for election in November yet no candidates have emerged so far. The incumbent for district one has been on the council since 1986 and held the title of mayor five times.
Isn't it time for a change? A time to stop projects that will end up raising the cost of living like Sage Ranch. Don't Los Angeles my Tehachapi.
— Connor Harris, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.