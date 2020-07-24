Donald Trump’s deployment of unmarked paramilitary forces to American cities is reminiscent of the "little green men" used by Russian President Vladmir Putin in Ukraine.
Donald Trump’s claim that American cities are "worse than Afghanistan" is a context we expect from authoritarian leaders in Russia and China, not from the president of the United States. Portland is not Afghanistan, but it is beginning to resemble Hong Kong and President Xi’s brutal crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations. Where will it stop?
Clint Davies, Tehachapi
