We’re told we’re at war. Not surprising since we’ve been at war 93 percent of the time. That’s some 223 years of our 244-year existence. So, that is the question: Why are we always at war?
The United States has never gone a decade without war — check it out. The statistics don’t include the two wars that were never seemingly intended to be won: the war on drugs and the war on poverty. No community in the world is immune to them.
Whether it's legal or illegal drugs, suicide, despair or poverty, you only have to look around your own streets to see how these problems have become a plague, especially when you can have a full-time job and still be homeless in an age where there are more billionaires than ever. The death toll from these "wars" is far greater than armed conflict.
Is it any wonder with rampant depression, job insecurity, declining wages, etc.? And, now the earth shattering, hyper-promoted trauma of COVID-19 is added, surpassing even the threat of terrorism, which just by coincidence is no threat at all right now. Again, why are we always at war? Why do we defund veterans and reward war profiteers?
As for the trauma of war in World War I, it was called shell-shock; World War II it was called battle-fatigue; Korean War it was called operational exhaustion; Vietnam War and every war since it was called post-traumatic stress disorder. So, what will the new trauma PC term be for all of us trapped in this apocalyptic, locked-down decade of COVIDism?
Graham Hill, Tehachapi
