Late last year I was contacted by filmmaker Elias Perez and asked to read a few lines for his upcoming science-fiction horror film "Mocos."
For me, saying yes to "Mocos" was a no-brainer. The more I read about the film, the more excited I became about it.
The 2 Liter Shady Films production is the story about an extra-terrestrial-induced pandemic, known as "Mocos," which has been perpetrated not only upon the United States but the world at large.
This very timely and topical concept was enough to get me on board for the project — but what even added another layer of fascination to me for the film is the way with which Perez has filmed this entire production: He has filmed "Mocos" the traditional way with actors in the same room but also has hired thespians from the United States and abroad to appear in the film remotely.
I quickly discovered that Perez is a truly revolutionary filmmaker — along the lines of Paul Verhoeven, Quentin Tarantino and Kevin Smith — and that "Mocos" is a one-of-a-kind, once-in-a-lifetime film opportunity that will both undoubtedly inspire and change the way films are made post-COVID-19.
— Jack Bristow, Tehachapi
