The past six years as the local coordinator for Wreaths Across America has introduced me to the most amazing people in the Tehachapi area. The veterans groups, the local businesses, children who have dropped a handful of change into my donation bottle to all of the citizens who have donated without hesitation.
I have come to the place that it is time to transfer this fundraising event along to other leaders. If you or your group would be interested in taking over, please let me know.
My email address is jj33503@comcast.net. There is money that was raised last year that will roll-over to this year's event. In the past six years, we have raised close to $50,000.
Please contact me and I will help you get going on this veterans event. Remember, every dollar raised in Tehachapi stays in Tehachapi. I thank Tehachapi for helping me make WAA a success. Have a blessed day!
Jim Jacobs, Patriot Guard Riders/Local Ride Captain, Greater Tehachapi Area, PatriotGuard.org
