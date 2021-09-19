Draped in the beautiful surroundings of the Dorner Family Vineyard, our Evening For Life event, held Saturday, Aug. 28, was a success because of you. The community came together to consume outstanding wines, enjoy time with friends and to fully participate in our silent and live auction.
This would not have happened without our exceptional sponsors, the hospitality of the Dorners, fabulous gourmet tacos by Tacos Los Mismos, Linda Pettitt’s scrumptious dessert by Linda’s Cakes ‘N Things, and the outstanding beer donated by Westlane Brewing.
The success of a live auction depends on the success of the auctioneer and a success it was! We owe that to Key Budge! He ramped it up for us and brought in more money that we could have imagined. Thank you to all who supported this effort in making this event a success. Blessings to each of you from all of us at the Family Life Pregnancy Center.
— Dee Zimmerman, executive director, Family Life Pregnancy Center
