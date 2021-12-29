Thank You to the Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors (TAAR) and Mr. Steve Miles, who spearheaded the fundraiser for Honor Flight Kern County. Your fundraiser was again a great success, making a very generous donation of $15,400 to Honor Flight. Your continued support is truly appreciated.
Another great organization, the Oak Tree Men’s Golf Club, also had a fundraiser of their own during Veterans Day. They, too, have been doing these fundraisers for a number of years, putting on some very fun and competitive golf tournaments. Their outstanding donation of $5,000, along with TAAR’s $15,400, will be sending 14 veterans to a three-day, all-expenses-paid trip back to Washington, D.C., visiting the sites and memorials dedicated to them for their service to our country.
The veterans always ask Honor Flight to thank those who made these memorable trips possible for them. So from these humble veterans and all the volunteers at Honor Flight Kern County, a very grateful "Thank you."
