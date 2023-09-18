Marilyn King, 1937-2023

Marilyn Faye King, nee Powell, nee Turner, departed this life on Sept. 1, 2023, at 86 years of age. Marilyn was born in Long Beach, Calif., to Everett and Charlamae Hope Powell, nee Wroten, on July 21, 1937, the third of six children.
Marilyn was a lifelong Christian, in her childhood attending the First Methodist Church in Gardena, Calif., receiving early schooling at St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Hawthorne, and as an adult attending Ascension Lutheran Church in Torrance. She later attended Torrance High School, El Camino College in Torrance, graduating from both, and then the University of Southern California, graduating from there in 1962 with a bachelor’s degree in business. Her education served her well at a time when employment became necessary for her. Over the years she worked at a number of firms, including Harvey Aluminum and Farmer Bothers in Torrance, Servall in Inglewood, and WEB Service in Redondo Beach, Calif. where she served for 16 years as executive secretary to the company president.
In 1957, Marilyn married Ronald Turner and with him raised two children, Steven and Julie. She was a devoted and beloved mother and homemaker during these idyllic years spent in Torrance. Marilyn and Ron separated in 1975 and several years later she met Claude King of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. They married in 1990 and Marilyn gained two stepchildren, Leslie and David.
She and Claude bought property near Tehachapi, Calif., and built a house there, which she took great joy in decorating. They spent many happy years together traveling the country and the world. They also enjoyed square and polka dancing, and attended many operas in various cities in the United States and Europe. Marilyn also enjoyed quilting, hand stitching many quilts she used in her home, gave to family members and donated to community shelters. For a time, she also made dolls.
She is remembered as being fiercely loving and loyal to her family. She took great delight in spending time with loved ones and in being a stay-at-home mom for several years. After her two grandsons, Tyler and Brandon, were born she spent as much time with them as she could, helping out in various ways. Including ferrying them to various activities and caring for them during summers when their parents were working.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Claude King of Tehachapi, Calif.; her son, Steve Turner (Ruth), of Labadie, Mo.; her daughter, Julie Schwecke (Stephen) of Kirkland, Wash.; and her grandsons, Tyler Schwecke of Los Angeles, Calif., and Brandon Schwecke of Kirkland, Wash. She is also survived by stepchildren Leslie King and David King (Karli) of Bakersfield, Calif.; sister Helen Pettit of Lake Forest, Calif.; brother Jim Powell of Carson City, Nev.; sister Janice Grice (Leonard) of Valencia, Calif.; and nice nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Hope Powell; brother Donald Powell; sister Betty Borns (Cliff), and Ronald Turner.
