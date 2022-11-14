The Kern County Elections office in an update on Nov. 11 said more than 72,000 ballots from the Nov. 8 election were still not tallied. In some cases, unofficial results provided a pretty good idea of what the eventual outcome may be, but some results remained very uncertain.
Another update was expected around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, after the deadline for this edition. Check TehachapiNews.com for the latest information or see next week’s paper. Even the Nov. 15 results will not be official. Kern County Auditor-Controller-County Clerk Mary Bedard said she expects her office will release an update twice a week until the election is certified, which is expected by 30 days after the election.
The measures
In earlier unofficial results, with many ballots not yet counted, it appeared that the two sales tax increase proposals — Measure K in unincorporated Kern County and Measure S in the city of Tehachapi — were passing.
City officials declined comment last week, noting a belief that it was “too soon.” On Nov. 11 results showed 58.47 percent voter approval (with only a majority vote required).
The county’s Measure K had a much narrower margin of approval on Nov. 11 with 51.41 percent in favor.
Another county issue, Measure J, to establish term limits for the Board of Supervisors appeared to be winning approval with more than 70 percent yes votes.
And locally, it appears that Measure X, a proposal from the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District to approve a new 30-year hospital lease with Adventist Health, will succeed. As of Nov. 11 it was supported by more than 75 percent of voters, and required only a majority.
Two Bear Valley Community Services District measures did not seem to be faring as well. The two tax increases — Measure V to cover expenses related to the entrance gate and Measure W to fund — were still short of the two-thirds majority vote needed for passage in the report made Nov. 11. Measure V had 47.44 percent in support and Measure W had 44.13 percent in support.
Based on previous years, it seems likely that at least another 1,200 or more Bear Valley ballots may be among the 72,428 ballots that the Elections Office said remain to be counted at the time the latest results were released. But achieving a two-thirds majority is a tall order.
The board seats
Since the earliest returns it has appeared that two frontrunners will win seats on the board of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District. In the Nov. 11 results, Delbert Jones had 64.27 percent of the votes in his District 3 race with Nathanael Benton Harbison. And incumbent Robert W. Schultz, with 51.97 percent of the votes in Division 5 was well ahead of challengers Ben Dewell and Joel Peel.
For Kern Community College District Board, Trustee Area 2, in Kern County results, Christina Scrivner of Tehachapi maintained her lead over Jennifer Slayton of Ridgecrest, although the margin decreased slightly. However, the college district board seat also represents parts of Inyo, Mono and San Bernardino counties.
Slayton is in the lead in Inyo, Mono and San Bernardino counties. Collectively, with unofficial results late last week and many ballots still to be counted, the two were less than a percentage point apart with Scrivner slightly ahead.
For Kern County Board of Education, Trustee Area 7, Tehachapi resident Lori Cisneros had 57.66 percent of the vote as of Nov. 11, with appointed incumbent Ernest Bell Jr. of Ridgecrest trailing.
Tehachapi Unified School District
Four new school board members are to be elected in Trustee Areas 2, 4, 5 and 6. The tallies for candidates have gone up and down in early ballot count releases with many very close and a number of candidates who unofficially dropped out receiving votes anyway.
Of the four seats, only one appears to be a sure thing — that W. Wayne Cooper is likely to be elected to the Area 5 seat. He had 37.10 of the vote as of Nov. 11 with three other candidates (all who had “dropped out”) sharing the remainder of votes.
Other school board results are not being reported here because there were no apparent winners as of the Nov. 11 results and new numbers will be reported before this edition is published.
Community Services Districts
Likewise, the ballot tallies for five candidates for three director seats in Bear Valley have gone up and down in early results. Incumbent Terry Eugene Quin had pulled ahead with 23.68 percent of the vote on Nov. 11, but the counts for four other candidates were very close.
In Golden Hills, where the top two will win, Scott Wyatt had what appeared to be a pretty good lead with 33.39 percent of the vote on Nov. 11, compared to 25.65 percent for incumbents John C. Buckley and 24.51 percent for Marilyn White. The two incumbents were only 28 votes apart. Connor Harris trailed with 16.45 percent of the vote.
In Mountain Meadows (top three win the open seats) – 59 votes total were reported on Nov. 11 with Sheridan Nicholas, Nathaniel Mitchell and Manuel W. Jaramillo all in the lead over James Faber.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
