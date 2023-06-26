Noted rock art specialist David Whitley has traveled the world studying archeological sites, analyzing petroglyphs and pictographs and the cultures that produced them, including regions as diverse as Africa, Europe and Central America. He was the first American to enter Chauvet Cave in France, which is one of the most remarkable prehistoric rock art sites ever discovered.
So, what is this learned and well-respected man’s opinion of Tomo Kahni State Historic Park in Sand Canyon? “Tomo Kahni is an absolutely world-class archeological site, in terms of its rock art, its ethnographic record and its importance to Native Americans,” Whitley emphasizes. “It truly is a Tehachapi treasure.”
Whitley gave a presentation about his assessment of the state park on June 24 at Friendship Hall to the general public and Tomo Kahni State Park volunteers. He is an incredibly knowledgeable and gifted speaker, and he provided an unparalleled explanation and analysis of Tomo Kahni and its significance.
Some of Whitley’s observations on Tomo Kahni: The location includes 10,000 years of human history and occupation, it was the last occupied traditional living site of the Kawaiisu people, it is home to a deeply sacred and ceremonial landscape, and Tomo Kahni possesses the most detailed ethnographic record for rock art in California.
Whitley has extensive first-hand knowledge of Tomo Kahni because he led a thorough assessment and study of the site in 2021-22. He was working with archeological consulting firm ASM Affliates, under contract with California State Parks. The consulting firm had previously performed a similar study for the state at Red Rock Canyon State Park.
Whitley opened and was director of the Tehachapi office of ASM Affiliates from 2009 until his retirement at the end of last year.
In addition to their own fieldwork and examinations, Whitley and his staff analyzed about 50 earlier reports, studies and assessments of Tomo Kahni to get a complete picture of the work that had been done there in the past.
One of the defining characteristics of Whitley’s scholarship and his insights, an approach for which he is well-known in the field of rock art, is his emphasis on the importance of tribal religions and beliefs when attempting to understand earlier cultures.
“Archeology is focused almost exclusively, if not truly exclusively, on stuff,” Whitley notes. “We focus on artifacts, on very material sorts of things. Objects are what we study, but we can’t fully explain objects simply by studying the objects themselves. You have to consider the human thought processes.”
At Saturday’s presentation, Whitley emphasized that the Kawaiisu or Nuwä people possessed their own rich and layered world view.
“These people’s consciousness was as complex and detailed as our own,” Whitley said.
“They were semi-nomadic hunters and gatherers who didn’t have a lot of possessions, because they had to carry their things with them. But what they did have was their minds – their strong intellect with lots of accumulated knowledge and wisdom that allowed them to survive in this demanding terrain.”
Whitley illustrated his point: “You could drop off a traditional Kawaiisu adult in Death Valley, come back a year later and they would still be alive. You could drop off one of us, and we’d be dead in three days. The Kawaiisu people lived for generation after generation, for thousands of years, because of their mental prowess.”
Whitley, who is the author of 17 books and approximately 100 other articles and chapters on archeology and ethnography, cautions against offering contemporary explanations to the meaning of indigenous rock art.
“What seems most logical to Westerners might never have occurred to the people who created this rock art,” Whitley said. Alfred Kroeber, the father of California archeology, emphasized that more than 100 years ago, people would interpret some rock art as being a kind of map or territorial marker. Kroeber essentially said about the Native Californians, “They know where they are. They know their territory. They don’t need maps or boundary lines on boulders.”
People looking to interpret rock art like that found at Tomo Kahni and other sites often suggest that it might involve astronomical significance, like tracking solstices or equinoxes. This is true in some parts of the world, but it is uncommon at rock art sites in California.
“Calendrics (using rock art to mark time) is rare because seasonal tracking was not as important to hunter-gatherers,” Whitley explains. “They weren’t planting crops, so they didn’t have to worry about getting seed in the ground at a certain time. They more responded to situations and weather conditions as they occurred, and acted accordingly. Knowing when to be in certain places, to harvest ephemeral food sources in any given month or year, was more important to them. It was key to survival.”
Whitley’s insights and conclusions about Tomo Kahni found a receptive audience at his June 24 presentation, and those in attendance included the late Kawaiisu elder Andy Greene’s granddaughter Brandi Greene Kendrick and her daughter Sophia.
Whitley shared his view that the main rock art shelter at Tomo Kahni should be called Inspiration Cave, a name suggested by Andy Greene, rather than Creation Cave or some of the other names that have been used in the past.
Now that he has retired, Whitley, who has lived for many years in Bear Valley Springs, is actively working on two books and preparing for two more beyond that. His thoughtful and independent approach to studying petroglyphs and pictographs, as well as the ceremonies and beliefs of Indigenous cultures, are helping shape our conclusions about this early art and the people who created it.
