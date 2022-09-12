Old and tattered flags that had been being collected throughout the year were ceremoniously retired Sunday afternoon at the Tehachapi Rodeo Arena.
Local Scouts and service organizations sorted and refolded each flag in accordance with retirement protocol. Flags arrived Sunday at the ceremonial site where they were placed at each of about a dozen fire pits.
After a brief ceremony and introductory speeches by Tehachapi American Legion Cmdr. Kevin Davies and California Assemblyman Vince Fong, Boy Scouts entered the arena to honor each retiring flag. Scouts handed off each flag to an adult volunteer at the fire pit. Flags were then unfolded, held up for a final viewing, and as the Scouts saluted the flag, it was lowered into the flames of retirement.
The object of flag retirement by fire is to “leave no trace,” according to U.S. Flag Code Title-4.
The grommets are not destroyed by the flames, but “should be buried with the ashes.” As such, a custom has arisen by many Boy Scout troops to retrieve the flags' brass grommets from the ashes, polish them and give them to military veterans.
Many local service organizations, clubs, veterans groups and individuals helped in making the retirement ceremony a success. All were thanked by Davies.
