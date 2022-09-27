The Nature Conservancy, owner of the 72,000-acre Frank and Joan Randall Preserve near Tehachapi, has requested zone changes on about 1,438 combined acres included in the Keene Ranch Specific Plan.
The organization also asked for the property to be included within the boundaries of Agricultural Preserve No. 18. Inclusion in an agricultural preserve is among requirements for seeking a Williamson Act contract — which reduces property taxes on the ag land. According to the staff report, that is the organization’s intent.
The matter was set to be considered by the Kern County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 27, after the deadline for this edition.
See coverage at TehachapiNews.com or in next week’s paper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.