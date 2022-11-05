Sometime after Judy Trujillo and her husband, Tim, moved to Tehachapi, he decided to join the Rotary Club of Tehachapi. She thought the club would be something to keep him busy and get to know people in their new community.
She laughs as she recalls that, because Judy Trujillo is now in her second stint as the club’s president. Soon after he became involved with Rotary, Tim Trujillo let his wife know they needed help with Interact — the organization’s outreach program for youth ages 12-18.
“Well, I was a retired teacher and I actually missed teenagers, so I said ‘I’ll do that for you,’ and then the next thing I know… it’s been 12 or 13 years now … and it’s been a wonderful ride,” she said.
She shared information about the international organization at the Nov. 2 meeting of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council.
Rotary was started by Chicago attorney Paul Harris in 1905 as a way for professionals to interact and was named for the group’s early practice of rotating meetings between the offices of members, Trujillo said.
The organization became international in scope and expanded its efforts to include humanitarian outreach.
“We want to make the world better,” Trujillo told those gathered at the GTEDC meeting. “We dream big and have a powerful heart. We’re neighbors, friends, leaders, problem solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create change across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.”
Adding that she could go on for days about Rotary, Trujillo provided an overview of the local club’s endeavors.
She shared the guiding principles of Rotary, known as the Four-Way Test: Is it the truth; is it fair to all concerned; will it build goodwill and better friendships; will it be beneficial to all concerned.
“The test is one of the hallmarks of Rotary,” Trujillo said. “Since it was developed in 1932, it has never ceased to be relevant. The questions are not based on culture or religion. Instead, they are a simple guide to ethical behavior. They transcend generations and national borders.”
More than 170 countries have Rotary Clubs and the organization has some 1.3 million members in 44,000 clubs.
Every club is a reflection of their own community, Trujillo said, adding that the organization focuses on seven areas of service. Among these are disease prevention and treatment, with Rotary credited particularly for its work to eradicate polio. Water and sanitation, peace and conflict prevention and resolution, maternal and child health, economic and community development and basic education and literacy are the focus areas.
“I know our club probably does more with education and literacy simply because it has several teachers in it who are wild to drive it,” she said. For a number of years Rotary has provided every kindergartner in the Tehachapi Unified School District with a personalized book. The club also provides scholarships and has sponsored Rotary youth exchange programs — in addition to the Interact clubs.
Other local service projects include the winter coat drive, cleanup efforts, special fundraising including an effort earlier this year that raised $12,000 to help Ukraine, and humanitarian efforts including the 12 Days of Christmas project launched during the pandemic to replace the senior luncheon.
“We collected boxes of food that we could distribute to seniors and people in need and it worked so well that we’re going to continue to do it every year,” she said.
Also during the holidays Rotary will team up with other local organizations and Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District to sponsor a free pancake breakfast including a free photo with Santa. Rotarians also help the Salvation Army as bell-ringers during holiday season collections. And throughout the year club members volunteer to deliver senior meals through the Meals on Wheels program.
“You go home feeling like a million bucks,” Trujillo said of participating in the service projects.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
