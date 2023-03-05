A special meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District was called for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7. The meeting was after the deadline for this edition.
According to the agenda, the meeting was to include a board workshop conducted by Melissa Allen of Schools Legal Service and Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson. Topics for discussion were to include legal components of student expulsions, district student expulsion data, the board’s role in the expulsion process and the Capturing Kids Hearts social contract.
Capturing Kids Hearts is a program designed to improve school culture. The district began using it this school year. The social contract is an integral part of the program. More information about the program is online at bit.ly/3SN6zG6.
A closed session was also on the agenda for public employee performance evaluation (superintendent).
The board’s next regular meeting is set for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14. The agenda for that meeting will be online at tehachapiusd.com.
Board meetings are held at the district office, 300 S. Robinson St., Tehachapi.
