A special meeting of the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District was set for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The meeting was scheduled after the deadline for this edition.
The main purpose of the meeting was to provide a governance workshop for trustees. Topics for discussion included ethics, the Brown Act, confidentiality, communication protocols, board member roles and agenda preparation.
The workshop was to be conducted by Grant Herndon of Schools Legal Service and James Henderson, a consultant for the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office.
Four new members of the school board were elected in November.
The agenda is online at tehachapiusd.com.
