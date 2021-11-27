In the 14th week of the current school year, enrollment at Tehachapi Unified School District’s brick and mortar schools was up 226 compared to the same time last year.
That’s the information in a report from Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson to the school board at its meeting Nov. 16.
School enrollment of 4,157 was reported by school as follows:
• Cummings Valley Elementary: 609
• Golden Hills Elementary: 687
• Tompkins Elementary: 632
• Jacobsen Middle School: 944
• Tehachapi High School: 1,265
• Monroe High School: 20
Enrollment in the Tehachapi Independent Learning Academy for Week 14 this year was 200 compared to 642 last year.
— Claudia Elliott
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.