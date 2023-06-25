Southern Sierra Pops held true to its promise of offering an evening of “fun and interesting music, with maybe a surprise or two” at its Summer Concert on Saturday night.
The evening was full of updated versions of patriotic songs, along with well-known show tunes and popular musical hits performed at Shepherd of the Hills Church in Cummings Valley.
The ensemble opened with a medley of patriotic songs, including "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "America The Beautiful", along with a jazz-inspired version of "Battle Hymn of the Republic." This opening ended with a rock music version of Lee Greenwood’s, "God Bless The USA."
A medley of film tunes followed, including music from Pixar movies, such as, "You Got a Friend in Me" and "The Glory Days." From the film "Jersey Boys" there were tunes, "Can't Take my eyes Off of You," and a hand-clapping, audience participation number with the fast tempo of "Walk Like a Man."
Pop music was represented with tunes by Santana and Journey — hits "Don’t Stop Believin’" and "Evil Ways."
Closing the performance was the ensemble's rendition of Van Morrison's popular "Moondance," featuring solos by musicians Jordan Conner on alto saxophone, Cheryl Barr on flute and Wayne Johnson on trumpet.
