A special meeting of the Board of Directors of Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District was planned for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The meeting was set for after the deadline for this edition. Check TehachapiNews.com or next week’s print edition for coverage.
Agenda items included election of officers and board committee appointments as well as consideration of a consulting agreement, labeled “Wasielewski Consulting Agreement.”
A closed session item is labeled “Personnel Appointment — CEO” was also on the agenda, along with a planned closed session report.
Former Chief Executive Officer Caroline Wasielewski left her position in late November.
The board’s meeting will be held at the district’s office, 116 W. E St., Tehachapi.
