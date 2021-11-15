The stakes were high Saturday in Tehachapi at the fields of the Tomahawks. Make no mistake about it, the energy and intensity were higher.
Following a scheduled first round bye week, the top-seeded freshmen Tomahawk team was set to battle the Bullpups of Bakersfield in the second round of playoffs. The highly anticipated contest did not disappoint. In a four-quarter war, the Tomahawks offense answered first, scoring 6 points. Tehachapi’s defense allowed only one score against the larger Bullpups. With the crowd on their feet and cheers as deep as thunder, the Tomahawks rallied for another touchdown and tight 12-7 victory.
“Our passing game kept the defense on their toes and opened up the field to run the ball successfully,” said head coach Danny Roach. Special player mention for the team is No. 17 Nelson Navarro, rushing for two touchdowns and big defensive plays. Freshmen Tomahawks are set to travel off the mountain for the conference championship Saturday, Nov. 20. The opposing team and location and time to be announced.
The undefeated, sophomore Tomahawk team entered contest with the Titans of Bakersfield following their earned bye in the previous week. The intensity of the first game rolled into play for the sophomore team as they walked away with the 44-8 win over the Titans. Sophomore Tomahawks will head to Bakersfield in the fight for conference championship Saturday along with fellow freshmen team. The opposing team, location and time to be announced.
In a season-ending game, the varsity Tomahawks did not see the same luck as other Tehachapi teams. Following a shutout win in the previous first-round game, the team knew going into the second round of playoffs against the Talons of Bakersfield was going to be a dogfight; not expected was the 0-54 shutout by the Talons.
The Tomahawks would like to wish the best of luck to our athletes who advance into the high school level next season: Ethan Walker, Keenan Williams, Mason Rothermel, Conner Rothermel, Thaddeus Dyer, Joe Day, Dillon Hauck, Bryce Michael, Derek Olmscheid, Jacob Meza, Emmett Williams, Tyler Stewart, Liam Smith, Anthony Reilley, Ian Lundy, Junior Alaniz and Juan Dorador.
Upcoming games will be posted on Facebook at Tehachapi Youth Football & Cheer.
Jenn Michael is director of off-field operations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.