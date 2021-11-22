Becoming a champion does not happen in a singular event, but in the hours, weeks and months of preparation, hard work and dedication. Becoming a champion is not always characterized by the individual, but as many who become one to accomplish their shared goal. For the Tehachapi Tomahawks, not one, but the two teams who entered contest in the conference championship games came out champions!
On the field at Stockdale High School on Saturday, Nov. 20, the freshmen Tomahawks went into competition as the top seed against Thunder of Delano. The energy was high, the athletes focused, the battle was on. The battle was defense against defense, holding the opponent’s offense to no score. The tone was set by the Tomahawks offense calling on their big gun No. 54 Eli Sylva with a run up the gut and Tehachapi’s first touchdown.
A dominating Tehachapi defense upset Delano with pressure and stripped ball for recovery by No. 5 Crash Archuleta. Staying in momentum, Tomahawk offense capitalized with a touchdown run by No. 45 Jett Christy. The extra point seemed unattainable following two offensive false starts, only to set up the perfect pass from quarterback No. 5 Crash Archuleta to Christy. Thunder could not pass through the merciless Tomahawk defense, playing to the end in a 13-0 victory earning the title of GEYF National Conference Freshmen Champions.
“Every kid on this team played a huge roll in this win, it took every one of them,” said coach Nate Archuleta. “There isn’t a single player who stood out more than others; everyone played on the level that was needed to win this championship!”
Up next, the undefeated sophomore Tomahawks stepped confidently onto the same field as their peers against Thunder. With the carryover of excitement from the crowd and the drive of a unified and prepared team, Tehachapi wasted no time scoring, never letting up.
No. 16 Jordan Cardenas had an impressive showing, breaking for two long touchdown runs and a solo touchdown by No. 4 Jason Michael. The surprising passing attack of Thunders offense pushed the Tomahawk defense into their own redzone on multiple drives, each time Tomahawks responding by stepping up, locking down and shutting out any opportunity of Delano entering their end zone.
Tehachapi’s No. 5 Danny Aguilar pulled down an interception, followed by a long run, halting any possibility of a Thunder comeback. The solid Tomahawk defense offered opportunities for their offensive counterpart, and with a touchdown pass from No. 13 Dominick Rodriguez to Aguilar, Tomahawks sealed the deal 28-0, a 9-0 record and the title of GEYF National Conference Sophomore Champions.
“I am very proud of our boys. They stepped up and played a complete game when we needed it the most,” said head coach Chris Bowman.
“It was a great team effort with offense, defense and special teams all in sync. We got tested early and we rose to the occasion,” said assistant coach Chris Jones.
It doesn’t end here for the champion Tehachapi teams. Both teams will travel north Saturday, Dec. 4 in a Freeway Series Bowl Game. Details to be announced. Follow the Tomahawks on Facebook at Tehachapi Youth Football & Cheer for information as it becomes available.
Jenn Michael is director of off-field operations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.