A dozen members of the 12U Tehachapi Seminoles baseball team captured memories to last a lifetime earlier this month when they traveled to Cooperstown, New York, to play ball.
Baseball was born in Cooperstown and Cooperstown All Star Village is said to provide the ultimate youth baseball experience with games on major league baseball style fields in a family-centered resort.
Seminoles General Manager David Towery said this was the first team from Tehachapi to play in the prestigious Cooperstown All Star Village Baseball Tournament. The team began planning in 2019 with an intention to go to the tournament in 2020, but plans were delayed by the pandemic shutdown.
Towery said the team had tremendous support from families and businesses throughout Tehachapi and Bakersfield.
The team played 10 games in five days, he said. The week-long tournament included opening and closing ceremonies, a homerun derby and various team skills events. The youngsters also visited the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame and other attractions.
The young players also did a good job of representing Tehachapi. A parent from another team made a complimentary comment on Facebook:
“Want to give a quick shout-out to the Tehachapi Seminoles from California,” she wrote. “We played them last night and at the end of the game, after high-fiving our team, the boys lined up along our parent dugout, tipped their hats, and said in unison, ‘thank you, parents.’ Super classy and a great moment of sportsmanship.”
Players making the trip were Cole Ashley, Bradley Cruz, Abraham Gil, Cole Gonczar, Gabe Griffiths, Trenton Heredia, Tristan Marks, Storm Marquesen, Gavin McKay, Ryder Mulvany, Dan Siler and Dylan Schillinger.
Among those accompanying them were Manager Chris Ashley and three coaches — Steve Marquesen, Jason Schillinger and Jeremiah Marks.
The Tehachapi Seminoles Baseball Club is a nonprofit baseball organization for youth ranging in age from 8 to 14.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
