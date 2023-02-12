KCACSwimming.jpg

Olivia Ringle and Bryce Rodriguez pose pose for a photo at the recent KCAC championships in Fremont, Neb. Ringle and Rodgriguez are class of ’22 alumni of Tehachapi High School. Rodriguez also won the KCAC Swimming and Diving Champion of Character Award and his Olivet Nazarene University team won the event, overall.

 Photo by Rafael Rodriguez

Two recent Tehachapi High School swimming alums recently competed in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

Class of ’22 alumni Olivia Ringle is swimming for the University of Saint Mary and Bryce Rodriguez is swimming for Olivet Nazarene University.

