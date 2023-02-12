Two recent Tehachapi High School swimming alums recently competed in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Class of ’22 alumni Olivia Ringle is swimming for the University of Saint Mary and Bryce Rodriguez is swimming for Olivet Nazarene University.
Both student-athletes competed in the 2023 Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference swim meet in early February at Fremont, Neb. Ringle and Rodriguez competed against nine universities and colleges.
Ringle qualified for the finals and placed 10th in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:03.45, 12th in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 2:20.25 and 13th in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:30.92. Rodriguez qualified for the finals and placed eighth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 55.46, ninth in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 2:02.03 and 12th in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:05.26.
Rodriguez was awarded the KCAC Men’s Swimming and Diving Champion of Character. Rodriguez’ men’s and women’s swim team also won the overall 2023 KCAC Swimming and Diving Championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.