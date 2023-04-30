Mountain Baseball had a great showing this past week in league action, overpowering North in a pair of SYML contests, 18-0 and 16-0.
In the first game over North, the game was called after five innings after Tehachapi (17-6; 9-1 SYML) recoded 18 runs off 17 hits.
Leading the offense was Turtle Thomson (3-4, two doubles, four runs, two RBIs), Cole Nicholas (3-4, double three runs, two RBIs), Dillon Kerr (3-3, run, RBI) and Cyler Hoofard (2-4, run, three RBIs).
On the mound, Kerr got the win after four innings, striking out six batters.
In the second game over the Stars, the Warriors had a near-repeat performance from the first victory with 16 runs off 20 hits.
Standouts in the game were Reed Segale (3-4, double, run, six RBIs), Wade Brooks (2-4, double, two runs, two RBIs), Nicholas (2-5, two runs, RBI), Chris Turpin (2-5, double, two RBIs) and Ben Mayorga (2-3, double, two runs). Also recoding doubles for the Warriors, giving the team eight in total, were Matthew Hughes, Colton Christy, Kerr and Noah Schneir.
Serving at pitcher for Tehachapi was Samuel Ciaccio, going four innings and striking out six batters and only relinquishing one hit.
With the victories over North, the Warriors have clinched at least a share of the SYML title and can win it outright with at least one victory over West this week.
In junior varsity action, the Warriors took down North 16-0 and 12-0 to remain undefeated in the league standings.
Tehachapi (14-4; 10-0 SYML) defeated North in the first game behind strong performances from Bronsen Davis (4-4, three triples, two runs, four RBIs), Aiden Salazar (3-4, triple, three runs, four RBIs) and Derek Cardenas (2-2, double, two runs, two RBIs). Cardenas picked up the win at pitcher with five strikeouts recorded.
In the second game against North, standout games came from Zakeree Runquist (2-3, double, run scored, three RBIs), Salazar (2-3, run scored, two RBIs), Ryan Oates (2-3, two runs scored) and Evan Soper (2-3, two runs scored, two RBIs). Salazar picked up the win on the mound with nine strikeouts on the afternoon.
Up next for the Warriors is a non-league match-up against Arvin this Monday and a pair of SYML contests against West on Tuesday and Thursday. All games will start at 4 p.m.
Softball wins big over North Stars
The Lady Warriors played well in a pair of league contests this past week, overtaking North 17-1 and 15-5.
Tehachapi (7-7; 7-3 SYML) had a standout performance in the first game from Madilyn Schneider (4-4, homerun, triple, double, four runs scored, five RBIs), who hit for the cycle.
Other standouts included Emma Roed (3-4, two runs scored, RBI), Claire Schmidt (2-2, two runs scored), Lindsay Tye (2-3, triple, two runs scored, four RBIs), Mya Gil (2-3, double, two runs scored, RBI) and Breanna Timmons (2-3, run scored, four RBIs). Makinzie Yasumoto got the win in the circle with five strikeouts in four innings.
In the second game, performing well were Desi Torres (3-4, homerun, double, two runs scored, four RBIs), Timmons (2-4, double, two runs scored, two RBIs), Roed (2-5, double, run scored, RBI), Schneider (2-4, double, run scored), Tye (3-4, two doubles, three RBIs), Alahna Gil (2-3, three runs scored) and Emily Perkins (2-3, three runs scored). Jennessa Jeffus and Mya Gil also had a double. Pitching was Torres, who had two strikeouts in six innings.
In junior varsity action, Tehachapi (12-0; 10-0 SYML) remained undefeated with 15-2 and 14-1 victories over North.
The Lady Warriors will take on Arvin in a non-league game this Monday before continuing their league march against West on Tuesday and Thursday. All contests will start at 4 p.m.
