Tehachapi has defeated South 10-3 and North 9-2, while also finishing in a rare tie against East, 6-6, due to weather conditions and darkness.
This past weekend against North, Tehachapi (8-3-1; 2-0-1 SYML) registered 14 hits at the plate, giving up only three hits in the complete-game victory.
Matthew Hughes had strong outing for the Warriors, going 3-4 with a home run, triple, two runs scored and three RBIs. Other strong performances came from Cyler Hoofard getting two hits and two runs scored, Cole Nicholas going 2-4 with two doubles, run scored and two RBIs, Chris Turpin going 2-3 and Turtle Thomson getting a double and two RBIs. Reed Segale and Bryce Segale also each had a double.
On the mound, Dylan Kerr picked up the win with eight strikeouts, no earned runs and only two hits relinquished in four innings. Hoofard also had four strikeouts in just over an inning of work.
Earlier in the month, the Warriors had a league home opener victory over South.
Kerr went 2-3 with a run scored and three RBIs and Nicholas went 2-2 with a double, run scored and RBI to help lead the win. Hughes also had a triple and Turpin had two RBIs.
On the mound, Kerr got the win with four innings pitched, recording no earned runs and four strikeouts. In relief, Cyler Hoofard also had three strikeouts in two innings and Colton Christy had two strikeouts in an inning of work.
In a recent tie against East, Turpin went 3-4 with two RBIs and a run scored and Reed Segale had two hits to lead the offense, while Turpin, Kamron Sanchez and Thomson combined for 11 strikeouts.
Up next for the Warriors is a home contest against West this Tuesday and an away game at Arvin this Thursday. First pitch for both games will be at 4 p.m.
Underclassmen Warriors opens league with big wins
The JV Warriors and Frosh-Soph Warriors are off to a great start to their respective seasons.
The JV Warriors have recently rolled to SYML victories over South (9-0), East (12-3) and North (11-2). Tehachapi (7-4; 3-0 SYML) also has non-league wins over Foothill (20-7), Rosamond (12-10), Mira Monte (20-2) and Taft (16-0).
There have been strong contributors at the plate so far through 11 games, with Derek Cardenas (.586 batting average, triple, three doubles, 15 runs scored, 10 RBIs), Aiden Salazar (.545 batting average, home run, triple, two doubles, 21 runs scored, 15 RBIs), Bronsen Davis (.467 batting average, triple, three doubles, 13 RBIs, 14 runs scored) and Ty Nicholas (.423 batting average, four doubles, 11 runs scored, eight RBIs) leading the way.
The Frosh-Soph Warriors also recently had a pair of big wins over North (22-1) and East (20-1) in a weekend double-header in Bakersfield.
Softball offense explodes in victory over East
Mountain Softball remains undefeated in the SYML after a dominating 16-2 victory over East.
After building a 7-0 lead through four innings, Tehachapi (2-3; 2-0 SYML) had an eight-run sixth inning to put the game away.
Desi Torres, Mya Gil, Claire Schmidt and Jennessa Jeffus all had two-hit performances at the plate, while Schmidt recorded six RBIs, a home run and a triple. Gil also had a double and a triple, while Reo Bell and Torres also had doubles.
Other hits in the game came from Emily Perkins, Madilyn Schneider and Alahna Gil.
In base running, Schneider and Perkins had three stolen bases each, while Alahna Gil had two stolen bases.
Tehachapi had a scheduled away game against North last Thursday but the contest was postponed due to weather.
The JV Lady Warriors are also off to a great start to their league season with recent victories over South (15-0) and East (26-0).
