The Warriors have continued their strong plate performances at the early stages of the season, scoring 33 runs so far in three games at the Terrio Tournament.
Tehachapi defeated Foothill (11-1) and Rosamond (16-1) and fell in a high-scoring battle to Ridgeview (11-6) in a trio of Terrio Tourney games.
Tehachapi (2-2) first squared off in the tourney over Foothill and was led by Matt Hughes (2-2, two runs scored, three RBIs), Dillon Kerr (2-4, two runs scored, RBI), Reed Seagle (2-5, two runs scored) and Turtle Thomson (2-5, run scored, RBI). Kerr picked up the win pitching, going 6.2 innings with only one earned run and recording nine strikeouts. Chris Turpin also picked up three strikeouts and had no earned runs in relief work.
Against Ridgeview, Thomson (2-3, run scored), Reed Seagle (2-4, run scored) and Hughes (1-3, run scored, two RBIs) had standout games.
The Warriors last game against Rosamond was their best of the season so far, with Kerr providing the offensive spark by going 3-3, three runs scored and two RBIs. Other hits in the game came from Reed Seagle, Noah Schneir, Wade Brooks, Cole Nicholas, Turtle Thomson, Kamron Westerby and Brevin Skaggs, while Schneir and Thomson also had two runs scored. On the mound, Colton Christy picked up the win in 3.0 innings pitched with no earned runs and eight strikeouts. Chris Turpin also had a solid outing in 2.0 innings with no earned runs and six strikeouts.
Due to weather, a fourth Terrio Tourney game against Garces Memorial was canceled this past week. However, the Warriors are slated to have another Terrio Tourney game in Bakerfield at Mira Monte this Monday, Feb. 27.
Weather permitting this week, the pre-season match after the Terrio Tourney will continue with an away game against Lancaster-Eastside on Tuesday, Feb. 28, and at Taft on Friday, March 3.
The games against Mira Monte and Eastside are scheduled to start at 3 p.m. and the game against Taft is scheduled for 6 p.m. under the lights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.