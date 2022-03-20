The Warriors started the South Yosemite League season in a tightly-contested home game against Ridgeview, the only difference being a two-run fourth inning by the Wolfpack in a 2-0 defeat.
Tehachapi (2-8; 0-1 SYL) recorded four hits overall in the game, with Cole Nicholas, Chris Turpin, Karson Cimental and Camden Snell all recording hits.
Sam Ciaccio pitched a great game for the Warriors in six innings of work with no earned runs and recording five strikeouts.
Earlier in the week, Mountain Baseball fell in a 10-3 game to Bakersfield-Highland.
The Warriors had eight hits overall against the Scots, with Ciaccio going 3-4 with a RBI, Turtle Thomson registering a hit and run scored, Nicholas a hit and RBI, Dillon Kerr and Snell each with a hit and run scored, and Cesar Olivas with a hit.
On the mound, Cody Urso had two strikeouts in just over three innings pitching while Snell also recorded a strikeout in three innings of work.
Playing for the Warriors this season are Charles Johnson, Dillon Kerr, Chris Turpin, Cesar Olivas, Karson Cimental, Sam Ciaccio, Matthew Hughes, Turtle Thomson, Chris Villanueva, Cody Urso, Cyler Hoofard, Steven Sills, Camden Snell, Cole Nicholas, Colton Christy, Jacob Root, Xander Skaggs, Rodney Michael and Ryan Wilson. The head coach is Guy Dees.
The Warriors will look to bounce back in the league standings this week with an away contest against Bakersfield Christian this Monday and a home game against Independence on Wednesday.
