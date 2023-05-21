The Mountain Baseball season came to a close in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division III playoffs with a 3-1 loss to Fresno-Washington Union.
Tehachapi (21-8; 11-1 SYML) entered the playoffs as the no. 12 seed, facing off against the no. 5 seed Panthers.
Turtle Thomson provided the offensive spark for the Warriors with a double and run scored, while Dillon Kerr and Samuel Ciaccio also had hits in the game.
Kamron Sanchez got the start on the mound and had three strikeouts through 4.1 innings, with Kerr coming in relief and striking out two batters.
Tehachapi ended their season with a handful of players turning in standout performances.
Leading the way in overall season statistics was Dillon Kerr (.449 average, 26 runs, 18 RBIs, triple, three doubles, seven stolen bases, 47 strikeouts pitching), Turtle Thomson (.447 average, 27 runs, 22 RBIs, two homeruns, 16 doubles, six stolen bases, 25 strikeouts pitching), Cole Nicholas (.430 average, 22 runs, 37 RBIs, triple, eight doubles, eight stolen bases), Chris Turpin (.413 average, 19 runs, 23 RBIs, two triples, nine doubles, 12 stolen bases, 44 strikeouts pitching) and Matthew Hughes (.317 average, 33 runs, 30 RBIs, two homeruns, six triples, nine doubles, nine stolen bases).
Other standouts included Reed Segale (.361 average, 26 runs, 18 RBIs, seven doubles, nine stolen bases), Cyler Hoofard (.322 average, 28 runs, 14 RBIs, homerun, three triples, seven doubles, seven stolen bases, 21 strikeouts pitching), Wade Brooks (.429 average, five runs, 10 RBIs, homerun, two doubles), Noah Schneir (.435 average, eight runs, five RBIs, double), Brevin Skaggs (.450 average, seven runs, 10 RBIs, homerun, triple, double), Samuel Ciaccio (31 strikeouts pitching), Kamron Sanchez (24 strikeouts pitching) and Colton Christy (13 strikeouts pitching).
With the season concluded, the Warriors salute their departing seniors Kamron Westerby, Dillon Kerr, Kamron Sanchez, Turtle Thomson, Matthew Hughes, Reed Segale, Cole Nicholas and Ben Mayorga on an outstanding 2023 SYML championship season.
