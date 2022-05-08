Mountain Baseball recently played a pair of impressive games in league play, overwhelming Golden Valley 20-0 and 18-2 to take the season series over the Bulldogs.
This past Friday in Bakersfield, Tehachapi (8-17; 4-8 SYL) jumped out to a commanding 15-0 lead after three innings to put the game away early. Golden Valley managed to score two runs in the bottom of the third inning, but the Warriors answered by adding three more runs at the top of the fourth inning to cruise to the 18-2 victory.
Sam Ciaccio went 3-3 with a double, three runs scored and a RBI to lead all plate performances.
Other standouts were Karson Cimental (2-4, two runs scored, RBI), Turtle Thomson (2-3, double, three runs scored, three RBIs), Matthew Hughes (2-3, three runs scored, two RBIs), Colton Christy (2-2, double, two runs scores, four RBIs), Chris Turpin (2-3, run scored, three RBIs) and Cody Urso (double). On the mound, Ciaccio and Thomson each recorded two strikeouts pitching.
Earlier in the week at home, the Warriors recorded a 10-run fourth inning to put the final stamp on an impressive 20-0 win against Golden Valley.
Cole Nicholas went 3-4 with a double, run scored and four RBIs and Dillon Kerr went 3-4 with a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs to lead the Warriors.
Other strong performances included Cimental (2-2, two runs scored, RBI), Urso (2-2, triple, double, two runs scored) and Jacob Root (2-2, two runs scored, two RBIs). Ciaccio got the win pitching with six strikeouts, no hits and no earned runs in three innings of work. Thomson picked up the save with three strikeouts and no earned runs in two innings on the mound.
Earlier in the season, Tehachapi defeated Golden Valley 11-3 to officially clinch the season series over the Bulldogs.
The Warriors are scheduled to finish up their SYL schedule this week in a pair of games over Bakersfield-West before entering the CIF Central Section playoffs next week.
