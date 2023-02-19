The magical run for Mountain Basketball continues.

After being bumped up from Division III to Division II for the playoffs after a successful regular season, No. 4 seed Tehachapi (25-1) has been impressive in the challenge presented, winning their first two post-season matchups over no. 13 seed Clovis North (62-39) and No. 5 seed Visalia-El Diamante (72-65), punching their ticket to CIF Central Section D2 semifinals this week.

