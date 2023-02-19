The magical run for Mountain Basketball continues.
After being bumped up from Division III to Division II for the playoffs after a successful regular season, No. 4 seed Tehachapi (25-1) has been impressive in the challenge presented, winning their first two post-season matchups over no. 13 seed Clovis North (62-39) and No. 5 seed Visalia-El Diamante (72-65), punching their ticket to CIF Central Section D2 semifinals this week.
The Lady Warriors opened up a 33-9 halftime lead over Clovis North (10-18) and never looked back in the first-round playoff victory. Leaders for Tehachapi were Michelle Orellana (23 points), Riley Walden (13 points, six rebounds), Laura LaMonte (10 points, seven rebounds, seven assists), Koree Rodden (seven points) and Trista Diefenderfer (six rebounds).
The ladies faced a much stiffer test in the quarterfinals over Visalia-El Diamante (22-5), but still came out on top after strong performances from LaMonte (25 points), Orellana (17 points), Kennedy Perkins (14 points, 11 rebounds, seven blocks), Walden (nine points), Camille Foster (eight rebounds, six points) and Rodden (nine rebounds, eight assists).
With the two victories in the playoffs, the Lady Warriors reached a significant milestone, setting a new school record for total wins in a season with 25 according to Vince Elizondo with thswarriors.com. The previous record was set in 2019 (23-8), 2013 (23-7), 2005 (23-8) and 2004 (23-5). In boys’ basketball, the top season mark is 22 wins, set in 2007, 1997 and 1974, will all three teams having identical 22-5 records.
This week, Mountain Basketball faces off against No. 1 seed Orcutt Academy (25-4) in Santa Maria on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. in the CIF semifinals. The winner of this game moves on to the CIF Championship at Fresno-Selland Arena this Friday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. against the winner of No. 7 Tulare-Mission Oak and No. 6 Bakersfield-Liberty.
For game specifics and to buy tickets, go to twitter and search/follow @tehachapisports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.