South Yosemite League title favorite Bakersfield Christian (6-3; 3-0 SYL) struck early and often in their homecoming game against the Warriors last week, scoring 34 points in the first half and eventually cruising to a 41-19 victory to remain undefeated in league play.
Tehachapi (2-5; 0-2) had strong performances from Michael Jones, who had two short yardage rushing touchdowns on offense and eight tackles and a pass deflection on defense. Jacob Root also had a quarterback keeper for a one-yard score in the second half and connected with Rashad McElroy for a 25-yard completion.
Wyatt Richie had another standout game at linebacker, recording 18 total tackles for the second week in a row. AJ Anderson also played well with nine tackles. On special teams, Tylar Love had 101 yards of kick and punt return yards combined and Ryan Wilson recorded a kickoff for a touchback.
In the frosh-soph game, Tehachapi (5-3; 2-1 SYL) fell to Bakersfield Christian, 40-22.
Levi Hart had two rushing scores and Andrew Aguirre had 101 yards on 19 carries to lead the Warrior offense.
Defensively, Adrian Pina had the biggest highlight of the game with a 78-yard interception return for a touchdown. Other leaders included Aguirre with nine tackles, Alex Leon with eight tackles, Carter Kolesar with seven tackles, Wade Brooks with five tackles and a pass deflection and Alan Castaneda with five tackles and a caused fumble. Liddon Scott also had four tackles and a fumble recovery.
On special teams, Leonell Gonzalez had a two point conversion reception from Pina and Kolesar was a perfect 2-2 on point after attempts.
Tehachapi will have a home contest for the first time in five weeks when they host Golden Valley this Friday at Coy Burnett Stadium.
Kickoffs for the games will be at 5 p.m. (frosh-soph) and 7:30 p.m. (varsity).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.