The Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club will award a record number of scholarships at Tehachapi High’s May 31 Senior Night event.

 Courtesy of Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club

Scholarships for nine student-athletes valued at $4,500 will be awarded by the Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club this year.

Club President Corey Costelloe the record number of scholarships was approved by a vote of the board of directors at its general membership meeting on April 12. Scholarships will be presented during Tehachapi High School’s Senior Night awards program on May 31.