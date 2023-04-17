Scholarships for nine student-athletes valued at $4,500 will be awarded by the Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club this year.
Club President Corey Costelloe the record number of scholarships was approved by a vote of the board of directors at its general membership meeting on April 12. Scholarships will be presented during Tehachapi High School’s Senior Night awards program on May 31.
“To be able to say 'yes' to nine highly-qualified student-athletes is a great day for the Warrior Booster Club,” Costelloe said. “Thanks to our corporate partners and members, we were in a financial position to assist these young men and women with some academic costs as they continue their education at the next level, and it is a wonderful feeling.”
A portion of corporate sponsorship funds is reserved for scholarship awards, and the scholarships are named after that sponsor.
Recipients this year of the “Sage Ranch Scholarships” are Makenzie Shugart and Hannah Weinstein.
Shugart is a varsity cheerleader and dancer, she served as captain of the squads. She will attend Oregon State this fall, majoring in design and innovation management.
Weinstein is a volleyball and track athlete and will be at a four-year university this fall with plans to major in biomedical or mechanical engineering. She has not yet decided on the university.
Receiving the “AES Scholarship” is Gabriela Gutierrez, a varsity cheerleader who is receiving a pair of associate degrees in administration of justice and social/behavioral science through the dual enrollment program at Cerro Coso Community College. She will attend Cal State Fullerton in the fall to pursue a bachelor's degree in criminology and eventually a master’s degree in criminal psychology.
The recipient of “The Village Collective Scholarship” is Iven Sandholdt. Sandholdt served as captain of the boy’s basketball team in 2023 and will attend a four-year university to pursue a career in fashion design and merchandising.
The “Team Linda & Stacey of Keller Williams Scholarships” recipients are Laura LaMonte and Michelle Orellana, both from THS girls’ basketball.
LaMonte was the 2023 Most Valuable Player and will pursue a four-year business administration degree while continuing her basketball career next season.
Orellana was the 2023 Defensive MVP for Tehachapi and will continue her basketball career at UC Merced next season while pursuing a degree in psychology.
Receiving the “Martin Marietta Scholarships” are Kailey Kolesar and Cameron Westerby.
Kolesar was the 2023 girl’s soccer captain and will major in engineering next season at Biola University, where she will also compete on the women’s soccer team.
Westerby was a member of the football and baseball teams at THS and will join the United States Air Force after graduation. He plans to work toward a career in law enforcement.
Taitlyn Kingsbury is the recipient of the “Nations Lending Scholarship” following a stellar career for the girls' soccer team, where she served as team captain for the last two seasons. Kingsbury will attend Bakersfield College this fall. She plans to major in radiology and pursue a career as an ultrasound technician.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.