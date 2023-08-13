Warrior Booster Club logo

Memberships are available in the Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club.

The Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club reports a very successful membership drive and football “Green Seat” sale that ended on Aug. 5 with more than $13,000 raised between membership dues and seat sales.

“It was one of our busiest renewal times and green seat sales in recent memory,” club President Corey Costelloe said, thanking the community. “The fans and supporters are very excited about the start of this football season and our sports season in general at Tehachapi High School.”