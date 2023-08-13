The Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club reports a very successful membership drive and football “Green Seat” sale that ended on Aug. 5 with more than $13,000 raised between membership dues and seat sales.
“It was one of our busiest renewal times and green seat sales in recent memory,” club President Corey Costelloe said, thanking the community. “The fans and supporters are very excited about the start of this football season and our sports season in general at Tehachapi High School.”
“Green seat” purchases are an exclusive perk for Booster Club members, allowing them to purchase specific seats in the painted green section at Coy Burnett Stadium for Warrior Football games, Costelloe said.
“This season the entire center section and the section to the north of the press box is sold out,” he said in a news release on Aug. 9. “Some seats remain in the green section near the band and THS student section on the south side.”
Costelloe said funds raised from seat sales go directly back into investments for THS sports teams and help purchase safety and training equipment, technology, game apparel and championship patches. The club also funds facility improvements, postseason travel expenses and student-athlete scholarships.
In addition to memberships and “green seat” sales, the club also sold apparel during the Aug. 5 event and the following day at the annual Tehachapi Oldtimers Reunion where Warrior alumni purchased more than $1,200 in merchandise to show their support, Costelloe said.
He added that apparel sales will continue at home games this season and online sales are expected to be added to the club’s new website soon.
“It was a busy but very productive weekend for the Warrior Boosters, and the support shown by all our members and our community was great to see,” Costelloe said. “You would be hard-pressed to find a community in the state where that type of support is as strong as it is in Tehachapi.”
Memberships are still available online by visiting thsboosters.boosterhub.com and visiting the online store. Limited Green Seats are also still available in the south section with the purchase of a Booster Club membership.
For more information or to volunteer this season, contact the Warrior Booster Club at gowarriors@thsboosters.com or join the monthly meeting held the second Wednesday of every month at The Village Collective Studio, located on the corner of Green and F streets in downtown Tehachapi.
