The Bear Valley Springs Grizzly Youth Swim Team did more than just the “bear” minimum. The BVSG was founded 13 years ago. This past swim season, athletes of all ages won various awards with Tessa Bryant, Lucy Chavez, Zoe Sgherzi and Juliana Whittier qualifying to join the Kern County All Stars Team and the Tehachapi High School Warriors Girls team Hannah Regan, Allison George, Davery Pogon-Cord, Regan Rodriguez qualifying and placed at the CIF Division Finals.
Practicing at the break of dawn every weekday, the 30 athletes on the team refined their technique and competed against various other club teams across the county. Thanks to Coach Bryce Rodriguez, a previous member of the Grizzly team and now a college student, who enthusiastically got our BVSG Team going each morning with stretches and interesting workout techniques! During intense Kern County Recreation swim meets, the Grizzlies stepped up onto the block and raced in friendly competitions against others in their events.
