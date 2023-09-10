The cross country season is off and running for Tehachapi, with runners from Tehachapi High and Tehachapi Country Oaks Baptist-Heritage Oak taking part in the Beat the Heat meet at Brite Lake this past Wednesday.
Six teams participated in the meet overall, with Delano, Dinuba, Taft and Delano-Wonderful Prep joining Tehachapi High and Heritage Oak in the competition.
Highlighting the meet was Tehachapi varsity runner Averee Napier, who turned in a top time for the Lady Warriors in the three-mile course with a finishing mark of 25:05.37. Also coming in strong for the Lady Warriors was Kylee Steele with a time of 29.19.60.
For the varsity boys, Samuel Torres (21:32.85 – 11th place), Walker Fleming (23:09.08 – 14th place), James Adamson (26.37.08 – 17th place) and Wyatt Hester (29.19.35 – 18th place) had the top Tehachapi times in the three-mile race.
In junior varsity action, the Tehachapi High ladies were led in a two-mile race by Helena Casas (14:47.81 – third place), Drew Sherman (18:42.45 – 11th place), Bryanna Grimes (19:42.84 – 14th place) and Kathryn Crookston (20:09.64 – 16th place). The Heritage Oak Knights had strong runs from Natalia Semerenko (17:15.42 – sixth place), Lucy Wilson (19.09.71 – 12th place), Lilly Drehsen (19.56.02 – 15th place), Lydia Henning (20:10.81 – 17th place), Dylan Villapondo (20:44.56 – 18th place), Brianna Gentry (21.42.95 – 20th place) and Lilly Ferguson (23.46.56 – 25th place).
Participating for the JV Warriors was William Crookston (14:17.40 – sixth place), Kevin Chitwood (15:10.22 – 10th place), Kaiden Alvarez (17:23.54 – 21st place), Jorden Howard (17:47.57 – 23rd place), Kyle Townsend (19:20.04 – 25th place) and Ethan Dominguez (20:04.00 – 29th place). Running for Heritage Oak was Zachary Semerenko (13.22.00 – third place), Liam Greer (17:05.00 – 19th place) and Luke Garrett (19:41.72 – 27th place).
The Warriors and Knights will be in action again at the Del Oro Rising Suns Invitational on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at Hart Park.
