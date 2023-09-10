The cross country season is off and running for Tehachapi, with runners from Tehachapi High and Tehachapi Country Oaks Baptist-Heritage Oak taking part in the Beat the Heat meet at Brite Lake this past Wednesday.

Six teams participated in the meet overall, with Delano, Dinuba, Taft and Delano-Wonderful Prep joining Tehachapi High and Heritage Oak in the competition.

