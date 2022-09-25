Warrior Cross Country began its tenure in its newly formed league on Wednesday by hosting the first South Yosemite Mountain League Meet.

East High, North High, South High and West High all gathered at the historic Brite Lake course to start off league competition. The Lady JV Warriors put the THS squad on the right track by running the table on the two-mile course by posting a perfect 15 points to win the run. Highlights were Violette Casas (16:18), Anna Li (16:45), Emma Gonzales (17:01), Drew Sherman (17:27), Averee Napier (17:36) and Bryanna Grimes (17:39).

