Warrior Cross Country began its tenure in its newly formed league on Wednesday by hosting the first South Yosemite Mountain League Meet.
East High, North High, South High and West High all gathered at the historic Brite Lake course to start off league competition. The Lady JV Warriors put the THS squad on the right track by running the table on the two-mile course by posting a perfect 15 points to win the run. Highlights were Violette Casas (16:18), Anna Li (16:45), Emma Gonzales (17:01), Drew Sherman (17:27), Averee Napier (17:36) and Bryanna Grimes (17:39).
The JV Warriors toed the line for the two-mile run, with Derek Cardenas (First - 14:13) leading the way as the overall winner of the run. James Adamson (15:46) also finished 10th overall as the Warriors tallied a score of 70 points to finish second as a team.
The Lady Warriors ran well in the three-mile course and scored 34 points for second place overall, falling just behind East High, which scored 30 points and the team win. The top Lady Warrior for the day was Quincy Whiting (24:19) taking fifth overall. Kylee Steele (seventh - 26:34), Amanda Edwards (eighth - 26:39), Giselle Cardenas (ninth - 26:40) and Ashlynn Grimes (10th - 26:40) all placed in the top 10 by race's end.
Bringing the meet to a close was the Warrior Varsity Men, who totaled 70 points and finished third overall in the three-mile league meet race. Highlights were Mateo Schaeffter, Jett Hensler and Colter Grenz all running an identical 20:38 to secure a top 10 finish.
Later in the week on Friday, THS traveled to the Kern County Soccer Complex to take part in the Bakersfield College Invite. The Warrior Men brought home a sixth-place team finish as Samuel Torres (21:26) and Walker Fleming (21:58) each garnered an individual medal for their finish. On the ladies side, Quincy Whiting posted a time of 26:01 to also pick up an individual medal.
Warrior cross country will be on the road this this Wednesday to compete in the Wasco Invite before returning to Mountain League action on Oct. 5 at South High.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.