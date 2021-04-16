A group of dedicated eastern Kern County parents whose children are varsity level football players have joined a competitive traveling football league.
High school players from Tehachapi and Boron formed their own traveling team, which they named Mountain Elite. It's being led by volunteer head coach Christopher Jones of Tehachapi.
Practicing this past Wednesday at Meadowbrook Park in Tehachapi, the 23 players are preparing for their first scheduled game against a high school varsity team from Las Vegas. The traveling game will be played in Bullhead City, Ariz., on April 24 and subsequent Saturdays.
There are four other traveling games for the Mountain Elite team. Games will be played against several other outlying traveling teams. The season will finish in late May. All games are made up of traveling teams that come from various cities.
“This is the only opportunity our students will have to play football in a competitive setting before the school year ends," Jones said.
Players at the practice said they were “hyped and excited” that they will have the opportunity to play against other teams. COVID-19 concerns have prevented most contact sports activity since the middle of last year.
