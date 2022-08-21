Mountain Football overwhelmed Burroughs in their season opener last week in Ridgecrest, flexing their might throughout the game in a 52-0 shutout victory.
The Warriors registered eight total touchdowns, seven of which came from underclassmen juniors and sophomores.
Tehachapi wasted little time getting on the scoreboard to start the first quarter when defensive back Adrian Pina jumped a short route for a 33-yard interception return for a touchdown. It was one of many highlights for the defense on the afternoon, with Wyatt Richie finishing with a game-high 11 tackles, followed by Mike Jones and Nick Smith with eight tackles, apiece.
AJ Anderson also had seven tackles, followed by Christian Morse and Jacob Betancourt with four tackles each. Andrew Aguirre also recorded an interception and Hayden Michael a fumble recovery. Smith and Morse led the team in quarterback hurries with eight each, followed by Mark Nicholson Jr. with four hurries.
Offensively, the Warriors recorded 401 total yards, with 375 on the ground for a staggering 8.5 yards per carry.
Anderson led the way with 108 yards and a rushing touchdown, with Jones churning out 94 yards rushing and two touchdown runs and Aguirre 95 yards rushing and a 62-yard third quarter touchdown run.
Karson Tiewater also had two rushing touchdowns for Tehachapi, also adding 68 total yards in punt and kickoff returns.
Next up for the Warriors is a home contest against Bakersfield-Highland, who are coming off a 24-14 victory over Bakersfield-Stockdale last week. The Scots will feature one of the top players in Kern County in JoJo Mata, who led Highland to a 9-4 record and deep playoff run in 2021.
The varsity team will kick-off at Coy Burnett Stadium this Friday at 7:30 p.m.
For real-time updates on the Warriors this season, fans are encouraged to log on to thswarriors.com and follow @tehachapisports on Twitter.
Junior Varsity
The JV Warriors opened their season with a strong performance in a 32-13 victory over the Garces Memorial Frosh-Soph team.
Kaidon Hagerty led the way for Tehachapi with 94 yards rushing and two rushing touchdowns, followed by Leo Gonzalez, who also had two rushing scores.
Mason Rothermel helped pace the ground game with 54 yards rushing, while Wade Brooks also had a 10-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
Defensively Liddon Scott finished with 13 tackles and a fumble recovery, followed by Rothermel with nine tackles, Devin Smith with seven tackles and Gonzalez with five tackles.
On special teams, Ethan Cardenas had two kickoffs go for endzone touchbacks.
The JV Warriors will be in action again this Friday afternoon at Coy Burnett Stadium against the Highland Scots. Kickoff will be at 5 p.m.
Freshmen
The Freshmen Warriors started the season off on a positive note with a convincing 28-6 victory over the Ridgecrest-Burroughs frosh-soph team last Thursday afternoon.
Conner Rothermel started off the scoring with an interception return for a touchdown. Other standouts on defense included linebacker Jacob Meza and defensive linemen Jr Alaniz and Liam Smith.
On offense, Cayden King also two rushing touchdowns and Austin Tripodi had a rushing score and a pair of two-point conversion runs. Anchoring the strong running game was a dominant performance from the offensive line led by Derek Olmscheid, Juan Dorador, Thaddeus Dyer, Weston Schultz and Anthony Reilley.
The next contest for the Freshmen Warriors will be this Thursday afternoon against Highland at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.