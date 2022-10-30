WarriorsGarciaFamily.jpg

The Garcia Family has been a fixture of success in local football for many years. From left to right, Garcia family members Angel, Favian, Antonio, Jorge, Jorge Sr. and Rosana.

 Photo by John Kramer

As a coach and participant in the game of football for more than 30 years, I cannot begin to explain how many great people I have had the privilege to meet and work with.

This includes players, parents, coaches, volunteers, administrators and many more. The best times are right here with Mountain Football. It has been rewarding and with so many people that have been involved and it is nearly impossible to mention them all. What an honor it is to know that you can be a part of such a huge tradition.