After a successful 2022 season that brought in a SYML championship for Mountain Football, there is optimism for even more success in the upcoming school year.
A host of returners from last year’s team will look to build on a stellar 2022 season and the synergy with the players and coaches is evident. So much so, the team theme for this season is "burn the ships."
“Regarding our theme, we are leaving nothing out there so essentially when we leave the shores, we are going all-in and doing whatever we have to do to bring home a CIF title,” said head coach Kris Krempien. “We have a lot of seniors that have up to three years of varsity experience. Each year we have gotten a little bit better.”
Back for THS this upcoming season are talented skill players AJ Anderson, Mike Jones, Karson Tiewater, Levi Hart, Jacob Root, Jacob Betancourt, Kaleb Songer Andrew Aguirre, Adrian Pina, Jacob Stewart, Eli Vasquez and Timmy Yanes.
On the offensive and defensive line, returning for the Warriors this season will be Mark Nicholson Jr., Michael Garza, Tanner Gary, Hayden Michael, Travis Mason, Raul Navarro and William Stephens.
“This year is a clean slate to a small degree. If what you did yesterday seems big then you haven’t done much today,” Krempien added. “We will do a few more things offensively to expand on the playbook with the kids we have coming back. We have guys that are mentally and physically mature enough to where we can do a few more things and it is about taking advantage of the group we have.”
Joining the ranks from a 2022 SYML championship jayvee squad will Anthony Cerbantez, Kaidon Hagerty, Mason Rothermel, Leo Gonzalez, Wade Brooks, Liddon Scott, Cyler Hoofard, Carter Kolesar, Alan Castaneda, Ethan Cardenas, Kenny Pitt, Alex Leon, Christian McKibbon and Michael Bennette, among many others.
“Most of our kids went out and did track and field this spring to prepare and they are looking fast and sharp from that standpoint,” Krempien said. “Also, many of the guys have been going out on their own and getting in extra effort unassisted from the coaches. They are out there putting in the work and they are hungry.”
The varsity coaching staff will consist of head coach Kris Krempien and assistants Jason Hail, Mike Ledesma, Chris Jones, Larry Root and Ryan Grimes.
Set to coach the junior varsity this upcoming year will be head coach Bruce Schkade and assistants Larry Root, Robert Grell, Luis Sedano and Marcus Garcia, while the Frosh-Soph Team will be head coached by Tim Seaman and the assistants will be Carson Caudle, Brody Manness and Richard Barela.
“We have some great athletes in our program that are leading by example and also pulling teammates aside and showing them how it needs to be done,” Krempien added. “Players and coaches are excited. We are just ready to get going.”
