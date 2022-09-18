The Warriors' overall record remains unblemished at the halfway mark of the regular season after a 28-10 victory over Arvin last Friday night.
Mountain Football is the first team since the 2002 season to go undefeated after five games, but the Warriors had to earn it after relinquishing the first touchdown of the game in the first quarter against the Bears.
Tehachapi (5-0) was not down for long, answering with a score of their own on their first offensive possession and giving up only a field goal the rest of the way in the victory.
AJ Anderson was the main contributor on offense with 144 yards rushing and two touchdowns of 49 and 55 yards. Karson Tiewater also had a standout game with 53 yards rushing and a two receptions for 59 yards, including a rushing touchdown. Mike Jones and Andrew Aguirre also had a combined 55 yards rushing and Levi Hart recorded a rushing touchdown in the second half.
Defensively, Wyatt Richie had 10 tackles, six hurries and a sack, followed by Andreson with six tackles, three hurries and a sack. Other standouts included Nick Smith with five tackles and seven hurries, Jones with five tackles, and Kaleb Songer, Adrian Pina and Tiewater with four tackles each. Tiewater also recorded two interceptions. Christian Morse also had three tackles, nine hurries and a sack.
On special teams, Martin Rodriguez was a perfect 4-for-4 on point-after attempts and Aguirre had a 42-yard punt. Jacob Betancourt also had 60 yards on kickoff returns.
The Warriors will continue their season this Friday night at home at Coy Burnett Stadium against Visalia-Golden West (1-3), who is coming off a bye last week. The kickoff against the Trailblazers will be at 7:30 p.m.
Junior Varsity
The Warriors carved through Arvin for 325 total yards in a 41-0 shutout victory last Friday afternoon.
Wade Brooks had 86 yards rushing on seven carries and three touchdowns for Tehachapi (4-0), while Cyler Hoofard had four receptions for 71 yards and two touchdowns from quarterback Anthony Cerbantez.
Other offensive standouts included Mason Rothermel with 72 yards on four attempts and Leo Gonzalez, Kaidon Hargerty, Aiden Nicholson Owen Henry and Noah Welton combining for 96 yards rushing. Welton also had a rushing touchdown in the third quarter.
On defense, Gonzalez led the team with 13 tackles, followed by Rothermel and Liddon Scott with nine tackles each and Kaidon Hagerty with seven tackles. Carter Kolesar and Alan Castaneda also had six tackles each and Gabriel Perez, Alex Leon, William Small and Michael Short each finished with five tackles. Other highlights included Hoofard recording an interception and punt block and Carson Rolow finishing with four tackles and a fumble recovery.
Kolesar was also a perfect 5-for-5 on point-after attempts.
The JV Warriors will be in action again this Friday afternoon at Coy Burnett Stadium in a home contest against Visalia-Golden West. Kickoff will be at 5 p.m.
Freshmen
Conner Rothermel had a standout game for Tehachapi (2-2), rushing for 145 yards, which included a 98-yard touchdown run in the third quarter in a narrow 7-6 loss to Ridgeview last Thursday.
Rothermel also had eight tackles on defense and landed two points inside the Wolfpack 20-yard line.
Other standouts in the game included Tylere Lombardi and Jacob Meza with 10 tackles apiece, Jr Alaniz with seven tackles, Julian Bracken with six tackles and Dylan Collins with five tackles and a sack.
Ian Lundy also had a fumble recovery and a 65-yard punt in the game.
The Freshmen Warriors will look to bounce back this week with an away contest at Visalia-Golden West this Thursday afternoon. Kickoff will be at 5 p.m.
