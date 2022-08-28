The home opener for Mountain Football was close to being canceled last week.
Due to an electrical issue at Coy Burnett Stadium last Friday, the field lights were rendered non-operational after numerous attempts to troubleshoot and repair.
The initial decision by school administration was to call off the game. However, athletic directors from both Highland and Tehachapi, along with THS football coaches and TUSD maintenance, scrambled to make the game a reality.
Both games were rescheduled to earlier times, the junior varsity from 5 p.m. to 3 p.m. and the varsity 7:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Unfortunately, the Warriors were not able to play under the lights, but at least the show went on.
Tehachapi (2-0) made the most of their opportunity to play, thoroughly dominating the line of scrimmage against CIF Central Section No. 25 ranked Highland (1-1) in an impressive 42-7 victory.
AJ Anderson had a monster game against the Scots, rushing for 222 yards and scoring on touchdown runs of 89, 18 and four yards in the blowout. The 89-yard run by Anderson was the eighth-longest run from the line of scrimmage in school history, according to thswarriors.com. Anderson had 241 all-purpose yards overall, also hauling in a 19-yard reception from quarterback Jacob Root.
Other offensive standouts included Mike Jones rushing for 50 yards and scoring the games’ first touchdown on a one-yard run, also adding a two-point conversion run. Karson Tiewater contributed with 45 yards rushing and short touchdown run in helping the Warriors to staggering 346 rushing yards overall.
Root was 3-5 in the passing game for 40 yards and a touchdown, who along with Anderson connected with Christian Morse on two completions for 21 yards. One of Morse’s receptions resulted in a 13-yard touchdown.
Defensively, Wyatt Richie had a standout game for the second-straight week, collecting 13 tackles, two sacks and two quarterback hurries.
Nick Smith (10 tackles, seven hurries), Jones (eight tackles), Kaleb Songer (seven tackles, pass deflection), Jacob Betancourt (seven tackles, fumble recovery, pass deflection), Morse (six tackles, five hurries), Tanner Gary (five tackles, five hurries), Raul Navarro (four tackles, three hurries) and Adrian Pina (interception) also had standout games on defense.
On special teams, Betancourt had 57 yards overall in returns and Martin Rodriguez connected on four point-after-attempts.
The Warriors will hope that the necessary fixes to the stadium will happen early this week so that the next home contest scheduled this Thursday against Taft can be played under the lights. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Should the game time change, please make sure to visit twitter @tehachapisports or the Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club page on Facebook for the latest updates.
Football honors former TUSD administrator, Mr. D
Prior to kick-off, all in attendance took time to honor beloved former school administrator Richard Dieterle, known for years as "Mr. D," in a tribute and pre-game coin flip with his family serving as honorary captains.
Mr. D, who passed away in May, was a founding member and one of the original incorporators for the Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club in 1985 and an avid supporter of THS athletics. The Warrior football team will continue to honor his memory this season with "Mr. D" decals on their helmets.
Junior Varsity
Due to the last-minute logistics to make an afternoon game a reality, the scheduled junior varsity game against Highland was deemed a non-contest/scrimmage due to unavailability of referees, who could not make the 3 p.m. start time.
Tehachapi (1-0) made the most of the scrimmage opportunity, with Cyler Hoofard leading the way on offense with four receptions, including a diving 38-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Anthony Cerbantez. William Small also had a fumble recovery and Wade Brooks and Kenny Pitt recorded quarterback sacks in the scrimmage over the Scots.
The Braves will look to have their official second game of the season at home this Thursday afternoon against Taft. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Freshmen
After recording a win on the road in their season opener over Ridgecrest-Burroughs, the Warriors suffered a setback this past week over Highland in a 36-6 defeat.
Conner Rothermel was the leading rusher for Tehachapi (1-1) with 49 yards on 12 carries and Cayden King scored the Warriors only touchdown on a 24-yard run.
Anthony Reilley led the defense with eight tackles and two sacks, followed by Dylan Collins with seven tackles. King, Rothermel and Thaddeus Dyer added five tackles apiece.
Other standouts included Jr Alaniz with five tackles and three sacks and Liam Smith with four tackles and three sacks. Jacob Meza, Austin Tripodi and Juan Dorador also contributed with three tackles each.
The Freshmen Warriors will continue their season with a home contest this Wednesday afternoon against Delano-Cesar Chavez. Kickoff will be at 5 p.m.
