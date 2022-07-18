The 2022 Academic All-America softball teams, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America, have been announced and former Tehachapi High School and current Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute student-athlete Erin Askins has been selected to the Second Team.
Honorees are recognized as the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Askins becomes only the fourth such player honored in the 43-year history of the softball program at RPI.
A 2018 THS graduate, Askins batted .379 this season (50 for 132) with 15 doubles, three triples, two home runs, 41 runs scored and 37 RBIs. An All-Liberty League First Team selection, the lefty first baseman compiled a .444 on-base percentage and a .583 slugging percentage, while going 3 for 4 on stolen base attempts. The Engineers went 27-15, with a 10-4 Liberty League mark, advancing to the finals of their conference tournament.
Askins, who graduated magna cum laude from RPI with a bachelor’s degree in civil eEngineering this May, garnered Liberty League All-Academic recognition each year she was eligible. She is a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, and spent two years as a student researcher on a project called GeoExplorer in which she created virtual geotechnical tools to perform engineering field tests. For her efforts, she was the recipient of the Pickett T. Simpson Prize in 2021.
A member of the Society of Women Engineers, and the American Society of Civil Engineers, Askins served as an instructor to calculus students as an iPersist mentor. She is interning this summer with AECOM Engineering, and has prior internships with Schnabel Engineering and NASA, at its Armstrong Flight Research Center.
She will be continuing her studies and collegiate softball career as a graduate student this fall, pursuing a masters of business administration.
