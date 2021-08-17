The Warriors are preparing to take the field! Here are the basics for this season.
Head coach: Kris Krempien, first year; sixth year overall (23-31)
Assistants: Mike Ledesma, OC; Jason Hail, DC; Ralph Curiel, OL/DL.
League: South Yosemite
Top returners: Sam Orellana, RB/DB, sr.; Conner Davis, OL/DL, sr.; Rodney Michael, OL/DL, sr.; Bennie Williams, OL/DL, sr.; Tylar Love, RB/DB, sr.; Steven Sills, TE/LB, sr.
Top newcomers: Rashad McElroy, RB/DB, sr.; Mike Jones, FB/LB, so.; AJ Anderson, RB/LB, so.; Christian Morse, TE/DL, jr.; Ethan Reese, OL/DL, sr.
Quote from Krempien: “We're starting over and hitting the reset button at Tehachapi HS. This year is about laying the foundation for the future of our program. We will compete week in and week out, and leave no doubt that we played to the best of our ability.”
Schedule:
8/20 at Wasco, 7:30
8/27 vs. Visalia-Golden West, 7:30
9/3 vs. Burroughs, 7:30
9/10 at Highland, 7:30
9/17 vs. Garces, 7:30
10/1 vs. Ridgeview, 7:30*
10/8 at Independence, 7:30*
10/15 at Bakersfield Christian, 7:30*
10/22 vs. Golden Valley, 7:30*
10/29 at West, 7:30*
*- SYL game
— Information provided by head coach Kris Krempien
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.