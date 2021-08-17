Market SMIRNOFF (4).JPG

Tehachapi High School Warrior football players Kenny Pitt and Devin Jackson were out selling tickets to raise funds for the Warriors Booster Club in June.

 Nick Smirnoff / For Tehachapi News

The Warriors are preparing to take the field! Here are the basics for this season.

Head coach: Kris Krempien, first year; sixth year overall (23-31)

Assistants: Mike Ledesma, OC; Jason Hail, DC; Ralph Curiel, OL/DL.

League: South Yosemite

Top returners: Sam Orellana, RB/DB, sr.; Conner Davis, OL/DL, sr.; Rodney Michael, OL/DL, sr.; Bennie Williams, OL/DL, sr.; Tylar Love, RB/DB, sr.; Steven Sills, TE/LB, sr.

Top newcomers: Rashad McElroy, RB/DB, sr.; Mike Jones, FB/LB, so.; AJ Anderson, RB/LB, so.; Christian Morse, TE/DL, jr.; Ethan Reese, OL/DL, sr.

Quote from Krempien: “We're starting over and hitting the reset button at Tehachapi HS. This year is about laying the foundation for the future of our program. We will compete week in and week out, and leave no doubt that we played to the best of our ability.”

Schedule:

8/20 at Wasco, 7:30

8/27 vs. Visalia-Golden West, 7:30

9/3 vs. Burroughs, 7:30

9/10 at Highland, 7:30

9/17 vs. Garces, 7:30

10/1 vs. Ridgeview, 7:30*

10/8 at Independence, 7:30*

10/15 at Bakersfield Christian, 7:30*

10/22 vs. Golden Valley, 7:30*

10/29 at West, 7:30*

*- SYL game

— Information provided by head coach Kris Krempien