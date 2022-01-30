Now fully entrenched in their league schedule, the Lady Warriors appear to be peaking at the right time of the season.
The strong play from Mountain Basketball was evident after a pair of victories over West 41-36 and Ridgeview 56-39 last week.
Down 25-14 at halftime, Tehachapi (11-6; 4-1) regrouped to dominate the Vikings defensively in the third and fourth quarter, holding their opponents to only 11 second half points.
Laura Lamonte (11 points, six rebounds, six steals, three assists), Allysa Taylor (nine points, four rebounds), Michelle Orellana (eight points), Riley Walden (seven points) and Trista Diefenderfer (10 rebounds) had standout games against the Vikings.
In the victory over Ridgeview, LaMonte (17 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals), Orellana (12 points), Walden (seven points, four steals) and Diefenderfer (11 rebounds, six points, three steals) all performed well.
This past Saturday, the Lady Warriors also recorded a four-point victory over Independence for their fourth league win of the season. Score and highlights will be covered in next week’s Tehachapi News.
In junior varsity action this past week, Tehachapi (13-0; 4-0 SYL) remains undefeated in league play after a pair of convincing victories over West 70-14 and Ridgeview 46-18.
Baylee Torres (23 points), Kennedy Perkins (16 points), Jamie Neaderbaomer (13 points) and Jaydyn Poulson (10 points) all scored in double-figures over West, while Neaderbaomer (13 points) and Perkins (10 points) were the high-scorers against Ridgeview.
Earlier this month in a 46-34 league victory over Golden Valley, Torres (16 points), Perkins (nine points, three blocks) and Annie Loken (seven points, eight rebounds) had standout games.
