The Lady Warriors' pre-season results these past couple of months have been nothing short of impressive, winning 13 of 14 games heading into their league schedule.

Due to their efforts, Tehachapi (13-1) has started to earn high praise in the state rankings according to maxpreps.com, rated no. 75 overall in California, no. 15 among all California Division III schools, no. 7 in the Central Section and no. 1 overall in Kern County.