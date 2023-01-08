The Lady Warriors' pre-season results these past couple of months have been nothing short of impressive, winning 13 of 14 games heading into their league schedule.
Due to their efforts, Tehachapi (13-1) has started to earn high praise in the state rankings according to maxpreps.com, rated no. 75 overall in California, no. 15 among all California Division III schools, no. 7 in the Central Section and no. 1 overall in Kern County.
In non-league games, Mountain Basketball has defeated Stockdale (56-14), Cesar Chavez (65-41), Rosamond (67-17), Garces (65-35), Taft (58-11), Independence (60-28), Ridgecrest-Burroughs (75-47) and Foothill (71-26).
In tournament action, the Lady Warriors won the Frontier Thanksgiving Hoop-Fest Tournament in November with victories over Shafter (47-27), Sanger (60-31) and Lancaster (56-26). They also took runner-up in the Arvin Tourney a few weeks ago, defeating Bakersfield (51-35) and Bakersfield Christian (50-46), their only blemish a loss against Arroyo Grande (44-31).
The numbers have been impressive for Tehachapi, averaging 58 points per game and outscoring their opponents by an average of 27 points.
Leading the way has been Laura LaMonte (159 points, 58 rebounds, 36 assists, 35 steals), Riley Walden (154 points, 44 rebounds, 39 assists, 37 steals), Michelle Orellana (140 points, 36 rebounds, 31 steals, 27 assists), Kennedy Perkins (69 points, 63 rebounds, 17 steals, 12 blocks), Trista Diefenderfer (72 rebounds, 66 points, 28 steals, 20 assists) and Koree Rodden (58 points, 42 rebounds, 27 steals, 24 assists).
Other highlights have come from Jamie Neaderbaomer (52 points, 15 rebounds), Camille Foster (38 points, 33 blocks), Annie Loken (26 rebounds, 20 points), Carly Hayes (26 rebounds, 11 points), Emily Valdez (11 points) and Addison Grenz (two points).
The Lady Warriors will start their South Yosemite Mountain League schedule this week with a road match-up against South on Wednesday and a home game against East this Friday. Both games will tip-off at 6:30 p.m.
Junior Varsity season off to great start
The JV Lady Warriors have started off their season strong in 10 basketball games played so far.
Tehachapi (7-3) has earned victories this year over Stockdale (52-9), Cesar Chavez (43-21), Rosamond (50-5), Delano-Kennedy (22-8), Taft (33-26), Independence (39-25) and Foothill (40-13).
Leading the way for the JV Warriors has been Jaelyn Dock (84 points, 36 steals, 30 rebounds, 18 assists), Averee Napier (65 points, 37 rebounds, 23 steals, 20 assists), Sophia Garcia (58 points, 51 rebounds, 22 steals), Pristine Perkins (67 rebounds, 47 points, 35 steals) and Brooklyn King (24 steals, 20 points, 11 rebounds).
Other contributors this season has been Ella Schneider (26 steals, nine points), Olivia Loyd (six points) and Ariana Flores (two points).
