After a slow start offensively to start the game, the Lady Warriors came out in the second half on fire, outscoring Golden Valley 37-19 en route to a 48-38 victory at home.
Riley Walden recorded 11 points (three 3s) to lead the scoring, while Michelle Orellana (10 points, seven rebounds), Laura LaMonte (eight points, seven rebounds, two blocks), Trista Diefenderfer (10 rebounds, eight points, six steals), Allysa Taylor (five points, five rebounds, four assists) and Ashley Neaderbaomer (five rebounds, four points) all played well.
Orellana (11 points), LaMonte (eight points) and Diefenderfer (14 rebounds) also had strong games in a 50-35 loss to West to close out league play last week.
With the regular season concluded, Tehachapi (13-9; 6-4 SYL) is moving on to the CIF Central Section Division 2 first round of the playoffs as the No. 8 seed and will host No. 9 seed Shafter this Wednesday. The Lady Generals are coming into the game with a 15-9 record and a third-place finish in the South Sequoia League.
Tip-off for the game will be at 6 p.m. The winner of the first round playoff game will face the winner of No. 1 Tollhouse-Sierra and No. 16 Bakersfield-Ridgeview this Friday in the quarterfinals.
Junior Varsity Lady Warriors win league title
The JV Lady Warriors girls basketball team capped off a perfect season this past week and ended as South Yosemite League champions.
Tehachapi (16-0; 8-0 SYL) had a dominant year by posting 816 total points and giving up only 268 points, outscoring their opponents by an average of 34 points per game.
In league play, the Lady Warriors defeated West (70-14 and 50-9), Golden Valley (49-38 and 46-34), Bakersfield Christian (80-19 and 45-25), Independence (35-17) and Ridgeview (46-18).
Playing for the JV team this year were Baylee Torres, Victoria Pena, Jamie Neaderbaomer, Kennedy Perkins, Joslyn Hurka, Jaydyn Poulson, Makayla Galloway, Addison Grenz and Annie Loken. The head coach was Daniel Torres.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.