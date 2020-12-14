The Oak Tree Country Club Women’s Golf Club is happy to announce the 2020 Most Improved Players of the Year. This award is presented to the 9- and 18-hole players who improved their handicap the most over the past year. For 2020 the 18-Hole MIP is Cathy Panek, while Donna Zanutto earned the MIP for the 9-Holers.
During the Annual Awards Luncheon, the club’s major award winners were each presented their trophy or plaque. Those awards were previously announced at the time of the tournament. Additional awards were presented for Sweeps and Ringers. The club’s 2021 Board of Directors was also installed.
While the luncheon was much subdued from past events due to the pandemic, the ladies who attended were happy to celebrate the end of this long, difficult year. With golf being one of the few approved forms of exercise, the OTCCWGC was happy we could still play our weekly playdays and major tournaments. We look forward to this next year in hopes that all our club events can be held with maximum participation.
Diane Griffin provides publicity of the club.
