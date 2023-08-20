2023FootballBurros4.jpg

The 1993 Undefeated CIF and SSL champion Warriors were recently honored in a pre-game ceremony at Coy Burnett Stadium, marking 30 years since the varsity football team won the school’s seventh section title and third undefeated season in school history. Coming out to celebrate the occasion were former players Jeremy Townsend, Paul Benz, Justin Neal, Patrick Duffy, Marcello Borelli, Parker Newman, Chris Jones, Ron McCracken, Adrian Hart, Jim Damian, Mike Williams, Terry Hollen, Kelly Hobbs (representing the late Ryan Hobbs, who passed away in 2006), Amy Liebengood (representing the late Kurt Liebengood, who passed away in 2017), trainer Roger Davis and coaches Steve Denman and Dennis Ruggles. Patrick Duffy, wearing his old jersey no. 20, served as honorary captain in the game for the Warriors.

 Photo by Vicky Shea

The 1993 Undefeated CIF and SSL champion Warriors were recently honored in a pre-game ceremony at Coy Burnett Stadium, marking 30 years since the varsity football team won the school’s seventh section title and third undefeated season in school history.

Tags

Recommended for you