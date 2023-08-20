The 1993 Undefeated CIF and SSL champion Warriors were recently honored in a pre-game ceremony at Coy Burnett Stadium, marking 30 years since the varsity football team won the school’s seventh section title and third undefeated season in school history.
Honoring the undefeated 1993 Warriors, 30 years later
