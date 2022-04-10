At the Showstopper Dance Competition in Anaheim, J & M Dance Center competed against dozens of dance studios from around the state for prestigious top honors.
Their dance company, comprised of 30 local dancers, earned an incredible 11 Top-10 Overall Awards (including an amazing two 1st Place Overall Awards). They earned a total of four Double Platinums, 26 Platinum and four Gold Awards.
We want to congratulate these talented dancers on all their hard work!
