At the Showstopper Dance Competition in Anaheim, J & M Dance Center competed against dozens of dance studios from around the state for prestigious top honors.

Their dance company, comprised of 30 local dancers, earned an incredible 11 Top-10 Overall Awards (including an amazing two 1st Place Overall Awards). They earned a total of four Double Platinums, 26 Platinum and four Gold Awards.

We want to congratulate these talented dancers on all their hard work!